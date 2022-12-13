Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.