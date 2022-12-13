Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Approximately 18,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 352,704 shares.The stock last traded at $28.63 and had previously closed at $28.02.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACLX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $77,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Finally, AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $19,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.8 %

Arcellx Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.