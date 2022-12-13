Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

Several analysts have commented on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Natixis raised its position in Ares Management by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 74,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 31,291 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

