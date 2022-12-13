Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 9,762 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $566,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 396,990 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $23,914,677.60.

On Thursday, December 1st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $31,979,755.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,776,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

