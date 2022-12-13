Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARRW. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 593,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816,631 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

ARRW stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

