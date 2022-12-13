Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 3,619 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ESTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.