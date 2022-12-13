ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ASML by 447.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after buying an additional 579,419 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after acquiring an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $609.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $817.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML Announces Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

