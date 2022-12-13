ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $710.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Grupo Santander upgraded ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($505.26) target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $609.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. ASML has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $817.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.30.

ASML Dividend Announcement

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,356,000 after purchasing an additional 579,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after acquiring an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.