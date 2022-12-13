ASP Isotopes Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 20th (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes’ (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 20th. ASP Isotopes had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During ASP Isotopes’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ASP Isotopes Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ASPI opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of isotopes. It also develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; and Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

