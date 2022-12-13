Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Auddia were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUUD. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Auddia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in Auddia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 183,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Auddia Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

