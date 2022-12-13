AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $244,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO opened at $2,451.95 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,424.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,245.99.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

