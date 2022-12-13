Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $179.50 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $219.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.