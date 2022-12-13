Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $22.02. Bally’s shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALY. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bally’s by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

