Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) & HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Critical Contrast

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HomeStreet and Bankwell Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeStreet 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

HomeStreet currently has a consensus price target of $37.25, indicating a potential upside of 34.82%. Given HomeStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Bankwell Financial Group.

HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. HomeStreet pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeStreet has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

HomeStreet has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HomeStreet and Bankwell Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeStreet $364.27 million 1.42 $115.42 million $4.46 6.20 Bankwell Financial Group $87.03 million 2.57 $26.59 million $4.76 6.09

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Bankwell Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HomeStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HomeStreet and Bankwell Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeStreet 25.58% 14.28% 1.08% Bankwell Financial Group 35.94% 15.73% 1.35%

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single-family residences. In addition, the company offers its products and services through bank branches, loan production offices, and ATMs, as well as through online, mobile, and telephone banking. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 full-service bank branches located in Washington state, Northern and Southern California, the Portland, Oregon, and Hawaii; and five primary stand-alone commercial lending centers in Central Washington, Oregon, Southern California, Idaho, and Utah. HomeStreet, Inc. serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Bankwell Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates branches in New Canaan, Stamford, Fairfield, Wilton, Westport, Darien, Norwalk, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.