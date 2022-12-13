Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,181 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banner were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 370,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

BANR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

