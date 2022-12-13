Barclays Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $445.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $446.00 to $445.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $414.92.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.93. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $414.88. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $226,818,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 47.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.