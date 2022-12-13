Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45,038 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Biogen were worth $210,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.80.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

