BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Down 1.2%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.86. 42,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 64,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
BM Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BM Technologies Company Profile
BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.