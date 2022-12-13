BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Shares Down 1.2%

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.86. 42,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 64,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMTX. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BM Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BM Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BM Technologies had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BM Technologies by 296.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $71,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.



