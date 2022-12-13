Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 102,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,267,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $64.09.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

