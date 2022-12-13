Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.71.

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge

Bunge Trading Down 0.0 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.