Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading Down 6.1% Following Insider Selling

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.84. 3,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 153,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Specifically, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $599,942.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $58,942.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,638.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $599,942.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,807,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,527,373.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cadre to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cadre from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Cadre Stock Performance

Cadre Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the second quarter worth $559,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre during the second quarter worth $984,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadre in the third quarter valued at about $4,341,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

