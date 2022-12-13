Callan Capital LLC Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,318.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 7,418.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 26,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 695,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $73,812,000 after purchasing an additional 691,197 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $923.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.