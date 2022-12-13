Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 179 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 30.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 47.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.99.

Shares of BXP opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.43 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

