Cambridge Trust Co. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.69. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

