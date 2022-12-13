Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,921,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Equifax by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 672 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares in the company, valued at $516,549.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $198.66 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.