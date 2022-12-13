Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 262 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,422,751,000 after buying an additional 330,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,715,000 after purchasing an additional 228,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.16. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

