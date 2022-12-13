Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,934,812,000 after buying an additional 2,376,082 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25.9% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,822,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,329,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,495 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $127.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

