Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 175,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,412,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana
In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana
Carvana Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $934.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.31.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.