Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.1% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $5.00. The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 175,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,412,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America downgraded Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana Stock Down 2.0 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carvana by 1.5% in the third quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $934.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.