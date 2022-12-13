Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lowered by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

NYSE:CAT opened at $233.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

