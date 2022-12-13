Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Celanese were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.89. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese Increases Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Celanese from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

