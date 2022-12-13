Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514,738 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.32. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $42.46.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

