Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

