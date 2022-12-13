Center Lake Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Center Lake Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 265,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 17.4% of Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Center Lake Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,513 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 153.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 46,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 21.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.24 and a 200-day moving average of $254.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

