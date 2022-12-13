Centiva Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 308,622.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,207,362 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,647 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.7% of Centiva Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.6% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $704,000. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 114,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,436,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.