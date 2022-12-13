Centiva Capital LP Invests $778,000 in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $100.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.40. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.77 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,699 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,068. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

