Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 12.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $828,592,000 after purchasing an additional 878,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

NUE stock opened at $148.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.07. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

