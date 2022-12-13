Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 9,201 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

