Centiva Capital LP Sells 4,772 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $222.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.50.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

