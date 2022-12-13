Centiva Capital LP Takes $766,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,490,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,990,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $106.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $151.30.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

