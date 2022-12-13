Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) vs. ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Financial Survey

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centrica and ReNew Energy Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrica $20.27 billion 0.33 $1.66 billion N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $912.00 million 2.60 -$211.00 million ($0.35) -16.89

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

38.5% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Centrica has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centrica and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrica N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global -14.54% -8.78% -1.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Centrica and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrica 0 2 3 0 2.60 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 272.25%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Centrica.

Summary

Centrica beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, home electrical, and gas and kitchen appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

