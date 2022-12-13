Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 50 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

