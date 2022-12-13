China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Up 9.3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

China Overseas Land & Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2166 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

