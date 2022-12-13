Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $81.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

