Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

URI opened at $360.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $368.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.20.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

