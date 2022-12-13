Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $170,000 Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in PG&E were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 21.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

