Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $209,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 302,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,071 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.44.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 6.91%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,832,090.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

