Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 58.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 19.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 44.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 3.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

