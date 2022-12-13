Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,939 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after buying an additional 13,141,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,036,000 after buying an additional 2,968,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 234,655 shares of company stock worth $3,628,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

