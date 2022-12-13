Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

