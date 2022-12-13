Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at $82,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($70.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

